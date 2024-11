Fredi the cat was rescued from a height of 20 meters!

Tanja Grundner-Höll and her husband Rainer from Tierhilfe Felicita received the call for help on Friday afternoon. Chairwoman Tanja Grundner-Höll says: "As the organization was difficult, we were only able to bring it down today, Saturday, at eight o'clock in the morning. Markus Bucher from Wagrain Mountain Rescue climbed up to him, about 20 meters. His wife Steffi secured him. After about an hour, Fredi was back home, where he had been sorely missed for ten days."