Defeat for Liefering at home

This meant that the team currently ninth in the second division ended the fall with just one home win. "It was a solid performance, no criticism of the team," said Beichler. What bothered him: "They shot at goal four times and scored three times. We certainly had the better chances." Top team Vienna awaits for the final away game on Friday. But: "Apart from the Admira game, we were always close. It won't be easy, but a positive finish is the goal."