Second League
Defeat for Liefering at home
FC Liefering's hoped-for second home win of the current second division season came to nothing. Despite creating more chances, coach Daniel Beichler's team were beaten 3-1 by the hard-nosed Amstetten side at the Bullen-Arena.
The home side started well - as demanded by the coach as a reaction to the Admira game (0:4). Diakité narrowly missed the first good chance. At the other end, the visitors took the lead through Oberleitner (12') from a free-kick. "It's extremely bitter that we conceded another goal from a resting ball. Our opponents don't have to put in enough effort to score," complained Liefering manager Daniel Beichler.
It worked at the second attempt
The game was repeated after the break, but this time it was the Bulls' youngsters who scored. Diakité shot from distance and his shot hit the back of the net (50'). However, captain Luka Reischl and his colleagues were too careless with their chances and the Mostviertel side took the points home. Grubhofer scored unchallenged after a Köchl cross (59') and Wanner twirled the ball into the corner from the second row (70') - 1:3.
This meant that the team currently ninth in the second division ended the fall with just one home win. "It was a solid performance, no criticism of the team," said Beichler. What bothered him: "They shot at goal four times and scored three times. We certainly had the better chances." Top team Vienna awaits for the final away game on Friday. But: "Apart from the Admira game, we were always close. It won't be easy, but a positive finish is the goal."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
