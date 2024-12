“Respect from the police is being lost more and more”

"Krone": Ms. Bachmann, have you settled into your new job well?

Uta Bachmann: I arrived well in my new job from the very first second, because day-to-day police work continues as normal. There is no consideration for a change of leadership. There are issues that need to be dealt with and so the settling-in phase runs in parallel. There is a lot to do, but the work is fun and I have a great, motivated team around me that supports me and that I can rely on.