Parallel snowboarders miss out on the podium

Too many mistakes

Payer (formerly Schöffmann) finished fourth in the round of 16, but was knocked out in the quarter-finals after a faulty run against Tsubaki Miki from Japan. The 51-year-old Riegler was narrowly beaten by Jeong Hae-rim from South Korea. In the men's event, four ÖSV athletes made it through qualifying. Alexander Payer and defending overall World Cup champion Karl were eliminated in the round of 16. Karl, second fastest in qualifying, lost out in the ÖSV duel with Obmann and finished ninth, Payer came 13th. For Prommegger, it was the end of the line in the last eight against local hero Bi Ye, while Obmann lost to Lee Sang-ho from South Korea.