Florian Silbereisen returns to Kitzbühel

Now it's a done deal! Next year there will once again be a Schlagerbooom Open Air in the tennis stadium in Kitzbühel - on June 20 and 21, 2025. The host will of course once again be the popular entertainer Florian Silbereisen. And - as you would expect from him - he will once again attract numerous stars to the Tyrolean town of Gams, who can be admired on both evenings, and come up with a number of spectacular show acts.