"Do not underestimate"

How a neglected turkey mixes up a village in Lower Austria

Nachrichten
29.11.2024 21:32

Keep your eyes open in Mannersdorferstraße in Angern an der March in Lower Austria! An abandoned turkey has been roaming around there for some time. There is already some speculation as to who the poultry belongs to. But one thing is certain: One or two people have already grown fond of the bird. 

0 Kommentare

"Saw a free-range turkey in Angern an der March. Unfortunately I didn't take a photo, but as far as I could see it didn't have any license plates etc. around its foot," a resident of the municipality posted on Facebook a few days ago. And lo and behold, the animal was no stranger to the area. 

Where did the turkey come from?
"It's been up to mischief on Mannersdorferstraße for months," says Johann Hübl from Angern an der March. Another resident had already got in the way of the free-range chicken. But the question of its owner has not yet been answered. 

Speculation was rife that the plumage probably belonged to the local vet. However, Mayor Robert Meißl was unable to confirm this to the "Krone" newspaper: "I have already spoken to the vet. He does not have a turkey with him." The SPÖ politician himself had never come across the animal. He also doubts that the bird has a rightful owner. Nevertheless, Meißl assures: "We will continue to keep our eyes open for the animal." 

Hübl is said to have encountered "Thomas" for the first time back in spring. (Bild: Leserreporter/Hübl)
Hübl is said to have encountered "Thomas" for the first time back in spring.
(Bild: Leserreporter/Hübl)

Turkey as a personal alarm clock
Hübel is someone who already knows the animal well and has even given him the name "Thomas". He first came across "Thomas" back in March of this year. "From then on, he was our alarm clock, so to speak," laughs the Lower Austrian in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper. Drivers are also likely to be familiar with the rooster. After all, the Mannersdorferstraße has been kept at walking pace since the presence of "Thomas". 

Animal should not be underestimated
Although the poultry is not dangerous, children in particular should not underestimate the turkey, says the mayor: "The animal has sharp claws." Unfortunately, "Thomas" also looks a little neglected ...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Hannah Tilly
Hannah Tilly
