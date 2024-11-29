Is now impotent
Victim of medical malpractice receives 390 million euros
A 72-year-old man in the USA is receiving a record sum because doctors took away his potency. They had persuaded him to have unnecessary injections that permanently disfigured his penis.
The 72-year-old from the USA will never forget what was done to him in a clinic in 2017. Now he has received justice. A jury awarded him the record sum of the equivalent of 390 million euros. The reason: doctors at the NuMale Medical Center in Albuquerque had persuaded him to undergo unnecessary injections that permanently disfigured his penis.
Instead of treating him for fatigue and obesity, the clinic recommended expensive injections for alleged erectile dysfunction.
Pain and scars
The result: pain, scars and impotence. And even though the man at 72 probably no longer wants a child, the jury saw the clinic's approach as "fraudulent treatment methods" that specifically exploit older men. For the plaintiff, the verdict is a belated satisfaction, for the jury an example - and a harsh one at that.
The verdict shows that clinics cannot ignore the damage to their victims' lives with impunity.
Anwältin Lori Bencoe
"The verdict shows that clinics cannot ignore the damage to their victims' lives with impunity," said lawyer Lori Bencoe. The man had already filed the lawsuit in 2020. He had visited the hospital due to fatigue and weight loss and accuses the staff of misdiagnosing him. He was told that he would suffer damage if he did not have an injection three times a week.
Company plans to appeal
The chairman of NuMale, Brad Palubicki, announced that the company would appeal. The company is always committed to providing patients with high-quality and safe care. The operator has several clinics in the USA.
