Christmas
Giving meaningful gifts instead of consumerism
What is the "right" Christmas present? Many people are probably asking themselves this question at the moment. Caritas Vorarlberg offers an alternative to the Christmas spending spree and presents gifts that actually do good.
Have you ever given a sheep as a present, or even an ox? The Caritas online store offers gift options that not only bring joy, but also do good. There are no classic consumer goods on offer, but symbolic donations that directly support people in need. For example, you can "buy" a sheep. The proceeds go to a Caritas agricultural project in Bangladesh, which supports small farmers affected by poverty. Buying a goat, an ox, a pig, a chicken, a donkey or a hive of bees also donates money to specific aid projects. The commitment is made visible with a gift card.
We want to show people that giving a gift can be more than just handing over a new product. With our gift ideas, shoppers not only give a present to their loved ones, but also give a piece of hope to those who really need it.
Savina Homann, Caritas Vorarlberg
In the Caritas pop-up store in the "WirkRaum" in Dornbirn, products from social initiatives, regional agriculture or creative start-ups can also be purchased. "We want to show people that giving can be more than just handing over a new product," explains Caritas employee Savina Homann, who is in charge of the organization. "With our gift ideas, shoppers not only give a present to their loved ones, but also give a piece of hope to those who really need it." The pop-up store sells, for example, trendy socks with sayings, organic tea, chili oil, syrups and other products from organic farms in the region, as well as unique decorative items from one of the many Caritas projects.
Sustainability meets solidarity
The initiative goes hand in hand with the idea of sustainability. "Many people are looking for alternatives to superfluous consumer goods, which are often short-lived and have a negative impact on the environment. In the online store and pop-up store, on the other hand, the focus is on people," says Homann. Whether helping families in need or supporting development projects - every gift has a clear purpose and creates lasting connections. The "WirkRaum" in Dornbirn's Bahnhofstrasse is also more than just a store. It is a meeting place for people to exchange ideas, find inspiration and explore topics such as sustainability and solidarity. The aim is to offer an alternative - not only for Christmas, but also in terms of a new awareness in society.
So if you are still looking for a special gift, you should plan a visit to the Caritas pop-up store. This Christmas could be the moment to start a new tradition of giving - with heart, meaning and impact! PV
