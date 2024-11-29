Giving meaningful gifts instead of consumerism

Sustainability meets solidarity

The initiative goes hand in hand with the idea of sustainability. "Many people are looking for alternatives to superfluous consumer goods, which are often short-lived and have a negative impact on the environment. In the online store and pop-up store, on the other hand, the focus is on people," says Homann. Whether helping families in need or supporting development projects - every gift has a clear purpose and creates lasting connections. The "WirkRaum" in Dornbirn's Bahnhofstrasse is also more than just a store. It is a meeting place for people to exchange ideas, find inspiration and explore topics such as sustainability and solidarity. The aim is to offer an alternative - not only for Christmas, but also in terms of a new awareness in society.