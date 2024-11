FPÖ only wants a stop to “idiot” demonstrations during Advent

For almost a decade, the Vienna FPÖ has been calling for demonstrations to be channeled into separate "demo zones" or at least banned where they harm trade. There have been motions in the local council, countless statements from the Johann Gudenus era to the current Vienna party leader Dominik Nepp and especially angry protests when demonstrations took place on shopping Saturdays during Advent. And now FPÖ sympathizers want to protest in exactly the same way, despite the ban.