Big plans for the World Ski Championships in Saalbach

But the World Championships on the doorstep are not just THE winter highlight for the alpine aces - Eisbär is also eagerly awaiting the mega event on the Zwölferkogel. "The home World Championships will be a very important point for us, especially because we are also a partner of the "Home of Snow". We will be inviting European customers to Saalbach to present our strong connection to the sport and the ÖSV," explains Eisbär Managing Director Jürgen Nairz. But that's not all: Eisbär has even more planned for Saalbach. "We will be exhibiting a special collection to mark the 50th anniversary of our collaboration with Ski Austria, which will be on display in Saalbach exclusively for our partners. We have also designed a special cap for the medal winners," says Nairz.