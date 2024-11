Stupid mistake with consequences: Siebenhandl sees red!

The VAR checks the situation again - but Siebenhandl already suspects that the decision can no longer be overturned and strolls off towards the catacombs with his head down. Shortly afterwards, the exclusion is confirmed. LASK coach Markus Schopp has to react and takes Melayro Bogarde off the pitch to replace talented goalkeeper Lukas Jungwirth. A real baptism of fire at international level!