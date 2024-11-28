“Mr. Nice Guy” Cannata comes as a VSV firefighter

The family is coming

He is already on the bus to Asiago on Friday, the match and work permit has arrived. "I want to be a nice guy in the dressing room and do everything I can to make sure the guys can rely on me," says Cannata, who lives in Boston with his wife and two children. "They're coming over in December - it would have been way too quick for them otherwise," laughs Joe, who last played five games for Norfolk in the ECHL. "Also because they needed a goalie at short notice," says the "fireman", who is now filling in in Villach. He has played a total of 121 games in the North American AHL in his career and was even called up to the NHL once by the Vancouver Canucks - albeit without playing.