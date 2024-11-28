Opposition party currently clearly ahead of Orbán’s Fidesz

Magyar complains of "smear campaign"

The party of the former Orbán confidant has taken the lead and is stable ahead of Fidesz, Medián director Endre Hann stated on Thursday on Klubradio. The surveys also showed that Orbán and Fidesz's campaign against Magyar had failed to achieve its goal: It had not succeeded in inflicting a significant propaganda blow on the opposition. The campaign is about secretly recorded conversations intended to discredit Orbán's challenger Magyar.