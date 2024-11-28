According to poll:
Opposition party currently clearly ahead of Orbán’s Fidesz
According to a recent survey by the renowned opinion research institute Medián, the desire among the Hungarian population for a change of government is growing ever stronger. If parliamentary elections were held in Hungary next Sunday, Péter Magyar's opposition party Respect and Freedom (TISZA) would win a clear majority.
In a poll conducted between November 20 and 26, TISZA received 47 percent of the vote, while the right-wing nationalist Fidesz party of long-term head of government Viktor Orbán landed at just 36 percent. However, the next regular election date is not until 2026.
Magyar complains of "smear campaign"
The party of the former Orbán confidant has taken the lead and is stable ahead of Fidesz, Medián director Endre Hann stated on Thursday on Klubradio. The surveys also showed that Orbán and Fidesz's campaign against Magyar had failed to achieve its goal: It had not succeeded in inflicting a significant propaganda blow on the opposition. The campaign is about secretly recorded conversations intended to discredit Orbán's challenger Magyar.
Magyar speaks of the biggest political scandal of the past 30 years. For months, secret service agents have been used to slander him. His home, the party's offices and vehicles had been bugged, which he had learned about from former and current senior members of the secret service, the 43-year-old recently explained.
Other opinion research institutes had already noted the trend of TISZA's advance in October. The media then reported "panic" in the Orbán camp. "Hungary has woken up, we are writing history together," Magyar commented on the new Medián poll result in a press release. However, the pro-government Nézöpont Institute puts Fidesz not eleven percentage points behind, but eleven percentage points ahead of TISZA.
Agreement on massive wage increase
The government in Budapest and the social partners have agreed on a massive wage increase over the next three years, probably in response to the poor poll results. Specifically, wage increases of nine, 13 and 14 percent have been agreed until 2027, the right-wing conservative prime minister announced on Monday. The minimum wage is to rise from 266,800 forints (around 649 euros) to 290,800 (707 euros) next year, and the minimum wage from 326,000 to 348,800 forints.
The massive wage increases could also prove to be a blessing for the tight Hungarian budget. According to the online portal "Forbes", almost 100 billion forints will flow into the budget in 2025 in the form of additional taxes and levies due to the higher wages.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.