Proper nutrition
Counting the first 1000 days of life
Mums-to-be can already set the course for their baby's future during pregnancy. Two specialists explain what is so important during this sensitive time and what (expectant) parents should pay particular attention to when it comes to nutrition.
Mums-to-be can set the course for their baby's future as soon as it is born. This is because nutrition in the first 1000 days (i.e. until the end of the second year of life) shapes the baby's entire life.
"During this time, the brain, organs, immune system and metabolism grow and develop at a pace that will not be matched later on," explains Prof. Dr. Angelika Berger, Head of the Division of Neonatology, Pediatric Intensive Care Medicine and Neuropediatrics at MedUni Vienna.
For this reason, the nutrients that babies receive during this phase have a significant impact on their entire lives. "You can imagine it like this: The way a computer is wired once is the way it works later," reports Prof. Dr. Berthold Koletzko, President of the European Academy of Paediatrics at the 10th Congress of European Pediatric Societies.
"For example, the child of an obese mother also has a significantly increased risk of becoming overweight or obese later in life, because the function of the child's organism is already shaped by the conditions in the womb."
"This is known as epigenetic imprinting, which regulates which genes of the genetic material are activated or deactivated, which in turn determines long-term health and/or disease," adds Prof. Dr. Berger.
However, these findings also present a great opportunity, for example in terms of knowledge about nutritional intake during pregnancy. "Because the diet of the pregnant woman already influences the development of the child in the womb. She should therefore increase her intake of folic acid, iron or omega-3 fatty acids, for example," recommends Prof. Berger.
Influence of breastfeeding on later obesity
Nutrition also plays an important role after birth. "The ideal food for babies is their mother's milk," notes Prof. Koletzko. Prof. Dr. Berger explains why: "Breast milk offers numerous advantages, such as an optimal nutrient composition as well as immunological components and cells. Breastfed children have a lower risk of obesity, type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease."
On the subject of obesity, the lower protein content in breast milk (compared to bottle-feeding) prevents excessive weight gain in infants. "Our studies of almost 10,000 children show that previously breastfed children of school age have a 25% lower risk of being overweight and a 30% lower risk of obesity," explains Prof. Koletzko.
However, the later risk of obesity can be reduced not only by breastfeeding, but also by choosing an infant formula with a low protein content and avoiding cow's milk as a drink in the first year of life. It is generally recommended to breastfeed exclusively for four to six months and to "give the breast" after introducing complementary foods.
The correct introduction of complementary foods
While in the past it was often recommended to introduce complementary foods late and to introduce them as late as possible to foods that can cause intolerances, new studies have shown that - on the contrary - early introduction of complementary foods reduces the risk of allergies. You should start from the age of four to six months (depending on the child's development).
"In the 4th to 6th month of a child's life, the immune system apparently has an important time window for the development of immunity and tolerance. If foods such as chicken egg white, pureed nuts, wheat and fish are introduced with the complementary food at this age, up to 60% of food allergies can be prevented in later childhood," reports Dr. Koletzko.
Loving interaction during feeding/breastfeeding also strengthens the bond between parents and offspring, adds Prof. Berger. Another factor for healthy development.
More and more research is also being conducted into the child's microbiome (the entirety of microorganisms in the gut). "For example, the development of a healthy microbiome and the development of the immune system depend heavily on nutrition, including breastfeeding, complementary foods and later a balanced diet," explains Prof. Berger. "Nutrient deficiencies or excesses can have a lasting effect on the energy balance and, for example, increase the risk of obesity or type 2 diabetes and promote chronic diseases in adulthood."
