"Top priority"
Austrian Armed Forces: 19 million euros for new protective equipment
The Austrian Armed Forces are investing 19.3 million euros in new protective equipment. This includes NBC protective suits as well as new NBC protective masks, firefighting and emergency helmets. For Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner, the individual protection of the troops, including civilian staff, has "top priority".
The acquisition of state-of-the-art protective clothing was a "major concern" for her, emphasized Tanner at the handover ceremony in the Ministry of Defence on Thursday. The NBC protective suits are an important part of individual equipment and protect against the effects of nuclear, biological and chemical hazards, she said. The breathable structure reduces heat build-up and moisture formation. As a result, the deployment time under NBC conditions has been "significantly increased" to around six hours. Initially, 30,000 units were procured at a cost of ten million euros. A further 6000 units are to follow each year.
For the NBC defense unit, 70,000 protective masks were purchased at a cost of nine million euros. They protect against radioactive, biological and chemical hazards and have a drinking connection. In addition, 750 new firefighting helmets were ordered for 216,000 euros to replace 20-year-old models. They are used by the NBC defense, fire protection forces and other units.
Particularly lightweight helmets with communication system
200 special helmets costing 39,000 euros were purchased for the AFDRU disaster unit. These are compatible with respiratory protection and communication systems, are resistant to heat and cold and are particularly lightweight.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
