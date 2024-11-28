Austrian Armed Forces: 19 million euros for new protective equipment

The acquisition of state-of-the-art protective clothing was a "major concern" for her, emphasized Tanner at the handover ceremony in the Ministry of Defence on Thursday. The NBC protective suits are an important part of individual equipment and protect against the effects of nuclear, biological and chemical hazards, she said. The breathable structure reduces heat build-up and moisture formation. As a result, the deployment time under NBC conditions has been "significantly increased" to around six hours. Initially, 30,000 units were procured at a cost of ten million euros. A further 6000 units are to follow each year.