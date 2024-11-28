BMW R 12 S: The role model is a legend

Now in a different performance class

Just like back then, the S still has a cardan drive with a two-cylinder boxer, but a post... drive with 1170 instead of 998 cc. This delivers 109 instead of 67 hp and 105 instead of 76 Nm. Not much has changed in terms of weight: At 220 kg ready to ride, the new model is only 5 kg heavier than the original. When accelerating to 100 km/h, it takes 1.2 seconds off the classic at 3.6 seconds. In both cases, the front brakes are twin-disc brakes (but of different dimensions and designs), while the rear brakes are now single-disc instead of single-drum. Today, the gearbox is six-speed instead of five-speed.