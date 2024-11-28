Noble homage in series production
BMW R 12 S: The role model is a legend
The BMW R 90 S was once a star in the motorcycle quartet, with 67 hp and a top speed of 200 km/h - the Munich-based company is now producing the BMW R 12 S in its honor.
Back in 1973, BMW wanted to stand up to the more powerful motorcycles of the competition (e.g. Norton Commando, Moto Guzzi V7 Sport, Laverda 1000, Kawasaki Z1, Honda CB 750 Four, Harley-Davidson 1000) and created one of the fastest production motorcycles in the world at the time.
The R 90 S was the very first with a handlebar fairing designed with aerodynamic aspects in mind. The class victory at the Production TT on the Isle of Man in 1976 generated additional desire. In the same year, Steve McLaughlin also won the prestigious 200 miles of Daytona and his team colleague Reg Pridmore became the first AMA Superbike champion in history. This is another reason why an R 90 S is still one of the most sought-after BMW motorcycles today.
Now the BMW R 12 S is set to revive the old days, with a handlebar-mounted cockpit fairing with tinted windshield, contrasting stitching on the seat and a lava orange metallic paint finish reminiscent of the Daytona Orange of the 1975 R 90 S. The only thing you won't find is the color gradient on the fairing.
Now in a different performance class
Just like back then, the S still has a cardan drive with a two-cylinder boxer, but a post... drive with 1170 instead of 998 cc. This delivers 109 instead of 67 hp and 105 instead of 76 Nm. Not much has changed in terms of weight: At 220 kg ready to ride, the new model is only 5 kg heavier than the original. When accelerating to 100 km/h, it takes 1.2 seconds off the classic at 3.6 seconds. In both cases, the front brakes are twin-disc brakes (but of different dimensions and designs), while the rear brakes are now single-disc instead of single-drum. Today, the gearbox is six-speed instead of five-speed.
It is clear that the fun will not come cheap - you will have to invest at least 25,990 euros if you want to pick up the beautiful homage from the dealer in spring. But the standard equipment is also impressive: milled parts, special Classic wire wheels, handlebar end mirrors, Shift Assistant Pro, heated grips and cruise control.
A short rear end and a black license plate holder attached to the swing arm are optionally available. In addition, tire pressure monitoring, alarm system, eCall, Connected Ride Control and a digital display with micro TFT display as an alternative to the classic round instruments. This brings the classic fully into the modern age.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
