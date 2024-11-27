Criticism of the Chancellor
Economic functionaries call for coalition with FPÖ
On ServusTV, two provincial officials call for consequences after the election debacle in Styria and want the planned "Zuckerl" coalition to be abandoned.
After the election defeat in Styria, the People's Party is seething. Party leader Karl Nehammer and his decision not to enter into negotiations with the Kickl-FPÖ are also to blame for the loss, according to some in the business community. Two regional officials appear on ServusTV and demand appropriate consequences.
"If the coach is not successful ..."
Josef Herk, Chairman of the Styrian Economic Association and President of the Styrian Chamber of Commerce, says: "Ultimately, it's no different to a soccer team: if the coach or the team is not successful, you have to consider taking measures."
Peter Buchmüller, President of the Salzburg Chamber of Commerce, is calling for a change of course - we need to talk to the FPÖ now: "There are a lot of people who think like me. I've been traveling a lot in the last few months and have met a lot of entrepreneurs. And at all these events, there were only two voices that could imagine entering into a three-party coalition." Regardless of this, Nehammer will intensify the coalition negotiations with the SPÖ and NEOS.
