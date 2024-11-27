Economic functionaries call for coalition with FPÖ

Peter Buchmüller, President of the Salzburg Chamber of Commerce, is calling for a change of course - we need to talk to the FPÖ now: "There are a lot of people who think like me. I've been traveling a lot in the last few months and have met a lot of entrepreneurs. And at all these events, there were only two voices that could imagine entering into a three-party coalition." Regardless of this, Nehammer will intensify the coalition negotiations with the SPÖ and NEOS.