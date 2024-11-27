Take part now
Secure board game highlights for Santa Claus
St. Nicholas is just around the corner - and what could be better than spending cozy hours with family or friends playing an exciting board game? Krone.at is giving away four great games that provide plenty of entertainment and variety. Whether it's an action-packed monster hunt, tricky strategy games or fantastic adventures - there's something for everyone!
St. Nicholas time is game time! While the temperatures drop outside, exciting board games bring fun and variety into your own four walls. Krone.at is giving away five different games that are perfect for family evenings, parties or relaxing hours with friends.
Flip-flop monster
A turbulent children's game that requires nimble hands and sharp eyes. The cheeky flip-flop monsters are up to mischief and only those who react quickly can catch them. But watch out: Each monster has its own tricks! The lovingly designed figures and simple rules make it the perfect game for children aged 5 and up and ensure lots of laughter and fun.
Funny Dogs
A must for all dog lovers! This colorful card game takes players into the world of four-legged friends. The aim is to collect the cutest dogs and observe their preferences to find the perfect combination. An entertaining family game that is not only fun, but also requires tactics and skill. Suitable for children aged 8+ and anyone who loves dogs.
Lord of the Rings - The Ringbearer
An epic adventure in the world of Middle-earth! In this exciting board game, players take on the roles of Frodo and his companions and experience the journey of the Ringbearer up close. The aim is to proceed strategically, overcome obstacles and protect the one ring. For fans of J.R.R. Tolkien's masterpiece, this game is an absolute highlight that guarantees hours of fun.
Terra Nova
A strategic masterpiece for experienced board game fans! In Terra Nova, the aim is to discover unknown territories, use resources and skillfully expand your own territory. With its innovative game mechanism and numerous possibilities, this game will delight anyone who loves tactical thinking. Ideal for players aged 12 and over who enjoy exciting challenges.
MFG - Masses of fantastic stories
A fun and varied game that encourages creativity and humor! In MFG, players try to score points with original answers that are as creative or surprising as possible. Perfect for social gatherings where the focus is on having fun. This game is guaranteed to make you laugh and lighten up any round - ideal for family evenings or parties!
Take part and win
With the "Krone" you now have the chance to win one of the board games mentioned. Simply fill in the form below and you will be entered into the prize draw. The closing date for entries is December 3, 09:00.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.