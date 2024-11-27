Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Take part now

Secure board game highlights for Santa Claus

Nachrichten
27.11.2024 12:00

St. Nicholas is just around the corner - and what could be better than spending cozy hours with family or friends playing an exciting board game? Krone.at is giving away four great games that provide plenty of entertainment and variety. Whether it's an action-packed monster hunt, tricky strategy games or fantastic adventures - there's something for everyone!

0 Kommentare

St. Nicholas time is game time! While the temperatures drop outside, exciting board games bring fun and variety into your own four walls. Krone.at is giving away five different games that are perfect for family evenings, parties or relaxing hours with friends.

Flip-flop monster
A turbulent children's game that requires nimble hands and sharp eyes. The cheeky flip-flop monsters are up to mischief and only those who react quickly can catch them. But watch out: Each monster has its own tricks! The lovingly designed figures and simple rules make it the perfect game for children aged 5 and up and ensure lots of laughter and fun.

(Bild: © Edition Michael Fischer)
(Bild: © Edition Michael Fischer)
(Bild: © Edition Michael Fischer)
(Bild: © Edition Michael Fischer)

Funny Dogs
A must for all dog lovers! This colorful card game takes players into the world of four-legged friends. The aim is to collect the cutest dogs and observe their preferences to find the perfect combination. An entertaining family game that is not only fun, but also requires tactics and skill. Suitable for children aged 8+ and anyone who loves dogs.

(Bild: © Edition Michael Fischer)
(Bild: © Edition Michael Fischer)

Lord of the Rings - The Ringbearer
An epic adventure in the world of Middle-earth! In this exciting board game, players take on the roles of Frodo and his companions and experience the journey of the Ringbearer up close. The aim is to proceed strategically, overcome obstacles and protect the one ring. For fans of J.R.R. Tolkien's masterpiece, this game is an absolute highlight that guarantees hours of fun.

(Bild: Schmidt Spieleverlag)
(Bild: Schmidt Spieleverlag)
(Bild: Schmidt Spieleverlag)
(Bild: Schmidt Spieleverlag)

Terra Nova
A strategic masterpiece for experienced board game fans! In Terra Nova, the aim is to discover unknown territories, use resources and skillfully expand your own territory. With its innovative game mechanism and numerous possibilities, this game will delight anyone who loves tactical thinking. Ideal for players aged 12 and over who enjoy exciting challenges.

(Bild: Kosmos Verlag)
(Bild: Kosmos Verlag)
(Bild: Kosmos Verlag)
(Bild: Kosmos Verlag)

MFG - Masses of fantastic stories
A fun and varied game that encourages creativity and humor! In MFG, players try to score points with original answers that are as creative or surprising as possible. Perfect for social gatherings where the focus is on having fun. This game is guaranteed to make you laugh and lighten up any round - ideal for family evenings or parties!

(Bild: Schmidt Spieleverlag)
(Bild: Schmidt Spieleverlag)
(Bild: Schmidt Spieleverlag)
(Bild: Schmidt Spieleverlag)

Take part and win
With the "Krone" you now have the chance to win one of the board games mentioned. Simply fill in the form below and you will be entered into the prize draw. The closing date for entries is December 3, 09:00. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf