The Freedom Party gives the SPÖ the cold shoulder

FPÖ expects increase in seats

However, the Freedom Party member in question is giving the Social Democrats the cold shoulder: "There is no pact with the SPÖ. The party is so weak that it will only come third." The people of Wiener Neustadt would not simply forget that the Reds had ruined the city over many years. "And the ÖVP seems to be highly nervous. The fact that the next mayor will be Klaus Schneeberger is far from being a done deal," Gerstenmayer verbally shoots in the other direction. He expects a strong increase in seats in the municipal elections in January.