No pact planned
The Freedom Party gives the SPÖ the cold shoulder
FPÖ member Philipp Gerstenmayer wants nothing to do with a red-blue pact in Wiener Neustadt. In his opinion, the SPÖ Wiener Neustadt is so weak that it will only come third in the municipal elections in January anyway. He himself expects the FPÖ to gain a large number of seats.
Klaus Schneeberger has been mayor of Wiener Neustadt for almost ten years now. An office that was firmly in red hands from 1945 to 2015. Rainer Spenger is convinced that this is where he should return.
The SPÖ's leading candidate for the municipal elections does not rule out a coalition with the FPÖ - as reported by the "Krone" newspaper. "The cooperation with FPÖ mandatary Philipp Gerstenmayer has always worked well," Spenger emphasized in this context. However, there have not yet been any talks about this.
FPÖ expects increase in seats
However, the Freedom Party member in question is giving the Social Democrats the cold shoulder: "There is no pact with the SPÖ. The party is so weak that it will only come third." The people of Wiener Neustadt would not simply forget that the Reds had ruined the city over many years. "And the ÖVP seems to be highly nervous. The fact that the next mayor will be Klaus Schneeberger is far from being a done deal," Gerstenmayer verbally shoots in the other direction. He expects a strong increase in seats in the municipal elections in January.
"What I said at the press conference is that any party that makes it into the municipal council is my contact person," Spenger concludes. The SPÖ currently has 11 mandataries in the town hall, while the FPÖ has six out of 40 mandates.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
