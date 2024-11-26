Salzburgers shocked
“Thankful that it only ended 5:0!”
Pepijn Lijnders (Salzburg coach): "I accept losing, but I don't accept the manner. Leverkusen were the much better team in every moment of the game - second balls, counter-pressing, pressing. It was a different level. You start the game and after 15 minutes the game is out of hand with a 2-0 deficit. That has such an impact. We lost so many balls, easy balls. We never got our rhythm and they got confidence. When they get confidence, they're unstoppable. We've seen that in so many games."
On the injury to Karim Konate: "It doesn't look good."
Alexander Schlager (Salzburg goalkeeper): "We were really far away in all aspects. The way we played, especially in the first half, was such that you can't compete internationally. It was a bit naive the way we went into it thinking we could shape the game away in Leverkusen. We cut our fingers a bit, they punished us for it straight away anyway. They got better and better, we got weaker and weaker. In the end, we have to be grateful that it only ended 5:0. The way we lost is very bitter, even though I don't think we would have won today anyway."
Samson Baidoo (Salzburg defender): "We played ourselves into a mess at the start. A team like that exploits that quickly. We weren't brave in the first 20 minutes, not 100 percent focused on the game. Our opponents were simply better in all aspects and in all phases. A performance like that is not good enough against an opponent like that. It wasn't good in all respects. You could see that it's simply not enough against such a top opponent. If we carry on like that, it won't be good. We have to analyze the game and tick it off and then go full throttle again for the next games in the Bundesliga and the Champions League."
Florian Wirtz (Leverkusen double goalscorer): "It was a lot of fun again. We stepped on the gas from the very first minute, brought our qualities onto the pitch and were very dominant. We knew about Salzburg's qualities. We were a bit surprised. I think they simply didn't have their best day today. We took it well, found the spaces and then punished them coldly. You can't deny them their courage. We pressed very well today, we simply made it difficult for them. We've now put ourselves in a good starting position."
