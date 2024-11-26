“Thankful that it only ended 5:0!”

Alexander Schlager (Salzburg goalkeeper): "We were really far away in all aspects. The way we played, especially in the first half, was such that you can't compete internationally. It was a bit naive the way we went into it thinking we could shape the game away in Leverkusen. We cut our fingers a bit, they punished us for it straight away anyway. They got better and better, we got weaker and weaker. In the end, we have to be grateful that it only ended 5:0. The way we lost is very bitter, even though I don't think we would have won today anyway."