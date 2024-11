Mines for Ukraine: Biden’s “farewell gift”

This also includes a weapon that the Americans have so far shied away from supplying and which is highly controversial. However, the never-ending waves of Russian soldiers, under which the Ukrainian lines are increasingly giving way, require drastic measures from the US government's point of view. So landmines are being delivered to Ukraine - packed in artillery ammunition to be distributed from the air. Krone+ explains how the technology behind the US M692 and M731 mine cluster munitions works and what the Ukrainian generals hope to gain from the new US weapon.