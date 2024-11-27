Municipalities in financial difficulties: municipal summit called for

1.1 million euros less revenue share from the federal government

Because the federal government has to make savings, Burgenland municipalities will have 1.1 million euros less at their disposal in 2025. The costs of two subsidy laws amounting to around 600,000 euros, which were previously borne by the federal government, will also have to be shouldered financially by the provinces and municipalities. However, the ÖVP Association of Municipalities criticizes the state. The deductions for social welfare, assistance for the disabled and youth welfare will increase by up to 46 percent. In addition, an amendment to the municipal code in order to increase cash loans has been canceled, it is said.