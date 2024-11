“Ludlsteg and Arschkerben” – street names in focus

From "Ludlsteg" to "In der Arschkerben"

Patients of the Brothers and Sisters of Mercy would probably feel uneasy if Seilerstätte was called Geisterburg, as it was until 1869 (because the Barbara cemetery was located there at the time). Or Zollamtstraße, which has recently become very popular with the hip vegan generation thanks to innovative housing developments. In the 18th century, it was still called "An den Fleischbänken". Interesting fact: The corner of Honauerstraße/Ludlgasse was once known as "Am Ludlsteg", part of Adlergasse as "Froschengaßl", later as "In der Arschkerben". The most beautiful address: The former "Paradiesgäßchen" - the Kaisergasse.