Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Was lucky several times"

Pedestrian almost hit by concrete pole

Nachrichten
27.11.2024 07:00

A few meters may have been the difference between life and death: a passer-by was standing in the middle of the road in Roitham (Upper Austria) on Monday when a concrete pylon hit the ground to her immediate right and high-voltage power lines thundered down to her left. The woman survived the accident unharmed.

0 Kommentare

What exactly had happened? "A garbage truck wanted to reverse onto the road and apparently overlooked the pylon of a high-voltage power line," says Philip Kathrein, head of operations at the Roitham fire department. At the time, the pensioner was standing in front of glass recycling containers to which she had driven her car. The concrete pylon toppled over and with it parts of the high-voltage line.

High-voltage lines came crashing down on the other side. Philip Kathrein led the fire department operation. (Bild: FF Roitham am Traunfall, Krone KREATIV)
High-voltage lines came crashing down on the other side. Philip Kathrein led the fire department operation.
(Bild: FF Roitham am Traunfall, Krone KREATIV)

"The woman was lucky several times"
"The woman was lucky several times that she was not hit by the pylon, not by the lines - and that the power was immediately cut off by a short circuit," says Kathrein. "She took it all very calmly. Maybe she didn't realize how lucky she was at first."

Power failure and railroad closure
The accident, in which all the guardian angels really were at work, also caused short-term power cuts in parts of Roitham and a closure of the adjacent railroad line for freight trains for around two hours.

After the incident, incident commander Kathrein appealed: "When accidents like this happen, please keep your distance. The other passers-by somewhat underestimated the danger that can emanate from the high-voltage line when the conductor cables are lying on the ground."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Philipp Stadler
Philipp Stadler
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf