"Was lucky several times"
Pedestrian almost hit by concrete pole
A few meters may have been the difference between life and death: a passer-by was standing in the middle of the road in Roitham (Upper Austria) on Monday when a concrete pylon hit the ground to her immediate right and high-voltage power lines thundered down to her left. The woman survived the accident unharmed.
What exactly had happened? "A garbage truck wanted to reverse onto the road and apparently overlooked the pylon of a high-voltage power line," says Philip Kathrein, head of operations at the Roitham fire department. At the time, the pensioner was standing in front of glass recycling containers to which she had driven her car. The concrete pylon toppled over and with it parts of the high-voltage line.
"The woman was lucky several times"
"The woman was lucky several times that she was not hit by the pylon, not by the lines - and that the power was immediately cut off by a short circuit," says Kathrein. "She took it all very calmly. Maybe she didn't realize how lucky she was at first."
Power failure and railroad closure
The accident, in which all the guardian angels really were at work, also caused short-term power cuts in parts of Roitham and a closure of the adjacent railroad line for freight trains for around two hours.
After the incident, incident commander Kathrein appealed: "When accidents like this happen, please keep your distance. The other passers-by somewhat underestimated the danger that can emanate from the high-voltage line when the conductor cables are lying on the ground."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.