Leon Bergmann
This Styrian is conquering the handball world
He was the best handball goalkeeper at the U20 European Championships in the summer, and half of Europe was chasing one of the most sought-after jewels. Leon Bergmann was in demand. The Styrian, currently in the service of the Fivers, decided to switch to top club Schaffhausen in Switzerland next season after receiving a plethora of offers. The youngster spoke to the "Krone" about his entry into a completely different handball world.
The Swiss handball club Schaffhausen was really happy after signing Leon Bergmann: "Leon is considered one of the biggest talents in Europe." For the Styrian, the transfer abroad, which will take place next summer, was another dream come true. "I was impressed by the environment in Schaffhausen," grins Bergmann looking back after his visit to Switzerland.
"It's a completely different handball world. Everything is subordinate to sporting success. And the infrastructure is simply incredible. There is a sauna, an ice bath and a gym that is always open. All the players and coaches have professional contracts and there are full-time goalkeeping coaches. I was immediately impressed," beams the youngster, who has had numerous offers after two outstanding European Youth Championships (U18, U20), where he was named best goalkeeper of the tournament in each case, and has recently had a taste of the senior national team.
The move abroad was by no means ill-considered. He sought advice from Austria's former team goalkeeper Kristian Pilipovic, who currently keeps goal for Schaffhausen, and from team boss Ales Pajovic. "Their opinion was very important to me. Kristian was also able to tell me everything from a goalkeeper's perspective. I have a lot of trust in that. There were a lot of offers. There were some nice things. Above all, it was important to me to find a club that plays internationally and where I also see a realistic chance of playing."
There were lots of offers. There were some nice ones. Above all, it was important to me to find a club that plays internationally and where I could see a realistic chance of playing.
Handball-Juwel Leon Bergmann
The starting shot was fired in Graz
"Schaffhausen is now exactly the right next step," says the 20-year-old, who graduated from the HIB Liebenau handball academy and then made the leap to the Fivers in Vienna via HSG Graz two years ago. "The move to the Fivers was also very important at the time. I moved out of home two years ago, was on my own for the first time, no longer lived with my parents in Hotel Mama and at the same time had to take on responsibility as a single goalie in Vienna," says Bergmann.
Bilyk and Hutecek as role models
Bergmann does not believe that he is perhaps too young for the big step at the age of 20. For the ex-HSG goalie, age doesn't play a role at all. "Our national team players Niko Bilyk and Lukas Hutecek also moved abroad at a young age. And look where they are today. A move makes perfect sense. But of course it's up to me to play for the new club. I want to mature here as an athlete, but also as a person," says Bergmann, who always feels great support from home. "My family is always firmly behind me. My dad comes to almost every Fivers home game and sits in the stands with the drum."
Of course, this will no longer be possible in this form in Switzerland. "But this move has brought me one step closer to my big handball dreams," says the player from Graz, adding: "My hunger is far from satisfied."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.