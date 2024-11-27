Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Leon Bergmann

This Styrian is conquering the handball world

Nachrichten
27.11.2024 09:00

He was the best handball goalkeeper at the U20 European Championships in the summer, and half of Europe was chasing one of the most sought-after jewels. Leon Bergmann was in demand. The Styrian, currently in the service of the Fivers, decided to switch to top club Schaffhausen in Switzerland next season after receiving a plethora of offers. The youngster spoke to the "Krone" about his entry into a completely different handball world.

0 Kommentare

The Swiss handball club Schaffhausen was really happy after signing Leon Bergmann: "Leon is considered one of the biggest talents in Europe." For the Styrian, the transfer abroad, which will take place next summer, was another dream come true. "I was impressed by the environment in Schaffhausen," grins Bergmann looking back after his visit to Switzerland.

"It's a completely different handball world. Everything is subordinate to sporting success. And the infrastructure is simply incredible. There is a sauna, an ice bath and a gym that is always open. All the players and coaches have professional contracts and there are full-time goalkeeping coaches. I was immediately impressed," beams the youngster, who has had numerous offers after two outstanding European Youth Championships (U18, U20), where he was named best goalkeeper of the tournament in each case, and has recently had a taste of the senior national team.

Leon Bergmann with the senior national team with team goalkeeper Constantin Möstl. (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Leon Bergmann with the senior national team with team goalkeeper Constantin Möstl.
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

The move abroad was by no means ill-considered. He sought advice from Austria's former team goalkeeper Kristian Pilipovic, who currently keeps goal for Schaffhausen, and from team boss Ales Pajovic. "Their opinion was very important to me. Kristian was also able to tell me everything from a goalkeeper's perspective. I have a lot of trust in that. There were a lot of offers. There were some nice things. Above all, it was important to me to find a club that plays internationally and where I also see a realistic chance of playing."

Zitat Icon

There were lots of offers. There were some nice ones. Above all, it was important to me to find a club that plays internationally and where I could see a realistic chance of playing.

Handball-Juwel Leon Bergmann

The starting shot was fired in Graz
"Schaffhausen is now exactly the right next step," says the 20-year-old, who graduated from the HIB Liebenau handball academy and then made the leap to the Fivers in Vienna via HSG Graz two years ago. "The move to the Fivers was also very important at the time. I moved out of home two years ago, was on my own for the first time, no longer lived with my parents in Hotel Mama and at the same time had to take on responsibility as a single goalie in Vienna," says Bergmann. 

Bergmann sought advice from team boss Ales Pajovic (Bild: APA/EVA MANHART)
Bergmann sought advice from team boss Ales Pajovic
(Bild: APA/EVA MANHART)

Bilyk and Hutecek as role models
Bergmann does not believe that he is perhaps too young for the big step at the age of 20. For the ex-HSG goalie, age doesn't play a role at all. "Our national team players Niko Bilyk and Lukas Hutecek also moved abroad at a young age. And look where they are today. A move makes perfect sense. But of course it's up to me to play for the new club. I want to mature here as an athlete, but also as a person," says Bergmann, who always feels great support from home. "My family is always firmly behind me. My dad comes to almost every Fivers home game and sits in the stands with the drum."

Of course, this will no longer be possible in this form in Switzerland. "But this move has brought me one step closer to my big handball dreams," says the player from Graz, adding: "My hunger is far from satisfied."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christoph Kothgasser
Christoph Kothgasser
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf