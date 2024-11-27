This Styrian is conquering the handball world

Bilyk and Hutecek as role models

Bergmann does not believe that he is perhaps too young for the big step at the age of 20. For the ex-HSG goalie, age doesn't play a role at all. "Our national team players Niko Bilyk and Lukas Hutecek also moved abroad at a young age. And look where they are today. A move makes perfect sense. But of course it's up to me to play for the new club. I want to mature here as an athlete, but also as a person," says Bergmann, who always feels great support from home. "My family is always firmly behind me. My dad comes to almost every Fivers home game and sits in the stands with the drum."