Upper Austria

“Who wants me?”: These animals have no home

Nachrichten
29.11.2024 15:00

Not all pets are lucky enough to grow up in a safe environment. Here we present some animals with whom fate has not been so kind. They can be adopted.

Chico – der Aufgeweckte
(Bild: Tierheim Linz)
(Bild: Tierheim Linz)

The Jack-Russel-Pomeranian mix Chico is a keen little fellow. He wants to be kept busy, otherwise he quickly gets bored. He is almost two years old and has already learned to stay at home alone for a while. However, he still needs to practise running free with the males. He gets on wonderfully with other dogs, but does not know cats. 
Phone: 0732/247887.

Zarina – die Verspielte
(Bild: Tierheim Linz)
(Bild: Tierheim Linz)

Zarina is only six months old. In keeping with her tender age, the female velvet paw is still very playful and curious. She will be placed with or with a similarly aged cat. Phone: 0732/247887.

Splinter & Kiwi – ein intelligentes Duo
(Bild: Tierheim Linz)
(Bild: Tierheim Linz)

The two female colored rats Splinter and Kiwi are about one year old. Splinter was handed in as a found animal, Kiwi was bullied in her previous group. We are now looking for a suitable home for the clever duo. 
Phone: 0732/247887.

Muna – die Wachsame
(Bild: Tierheim Linz)
(Bild: Tierheim Linz)

Almost five years old, the Schipperke dog Muna is active and full of energy. She comes from the Ukraine and fled there with her owner. She is likely to have had several puppies in her previous life. In keeping with her breed, Muna is very alert and vocal when it comes to observing her surroundings and reacting to noises. She still needs to be practiced a little when she is let out. Phone: 0732/247887.

Duchesse – die Schüchterne
(Bild: Tierheim Linz)
(Bild: Tierheim Linz)

Duchesse (pictured) and O'Malley came to the shelter due to a weight loss. They are both blind, but are coping very well. They are a bit shy at first and are looking for a quiet place to live together. Phone: 0732/247887.

Nymphensittiche – eine bunte Gruppe
(Bild: Tierheim Linz)
(Bild: Tierheim Linz)

A group of six cockatiels are currently waiting for a new home at the Linz animal shelter. The birds should move at least in pairs, as they need the company of other birds of the same species. They should also be offered regular free flight and a spacious aviary. With good care and varied activities, the birds can live up to 20 years. Phone: 0732/247887.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

