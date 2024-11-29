“Who wants me?”: These animals have no home

Almost five years old, the Schipperke dog Muna is active and full of energy. She comes from the Ukraine and fled there with her owner. She is likely to have had several puppies in her previous life. In keeping with her breed, Muna is very alert and vocal when it comes to observing her surroundings and reacting to noises. She still needs to be practiced a little when she is let out. Phone: 0732/247887.