Innsbruck’s Christkindlbahn back on track

On the move every Friday and Saturday

Railcar 19 and sidecar 147 (both built in 1907) will be on the rails again this year. From November 29 to December 21, every Friday and Saturday between 3 and 6.30 pm, the Christkindlbahn will be making its rounds in the city center. The ride on the festively decorated streetcar through the Christmas town is free of charge.