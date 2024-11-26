Automatically saved design

Photos with pixie cut
Actress Brie Larson is normally known for her long, honey-blonde hair. Now the 35-year-old has shocked us with new photos featuring a radical short haircut.
The reason for the dramatic change. The actress from "Captain Marvel" is swapping her futuristic superheroine costume for a classic Greek one. She will be on stage as Elektra at the Duke of York's Theatre in London from January 2025.
She has now published the first photos of the hairstyle she has been given for the role: a dark-colored pixie cut. The short hairstyle transforms the Oscar winner into a completely new woman. She commented on the post with the words: "This is Elektra."
"Couldn't be more excited"
The play, which is dedicated to Elektra's story after the murder of her father, runs until April "I couldn't be more excited to be performing in this Greek drama, or to be working with Daniel Fish and Anne Carson in better company," Larson told the theater magazine "Playbill".
She continued, "Storytelling has always been the way I organize life, emotions and experiences. I look forward to sharing the space with the wonderful West End audience as we explore this timeless story."
Brie Larson rose to fame with TV series such as "Raising Dad" and "Tara's Worlds" and won the Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role in the film "Room" in 2015. She has been playing Captain Marvel in the Marvel films since 2019.
