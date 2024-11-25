Vorteilswelt
In the middle of Mexico

Styrian top manager is in a Mexican prison cell

Nachrichten
25.11.2024 20:00

A 66-year-old from Styria is alleged to have trafficked drugs in the Mexican vacation paradise. He was arrested without further ado. The Austrian Foreign Ministry is already involved.

Finally relaxing after decades of working for a renowned Styrian company. Hermann K. (name changed) finally took his well-deserved retirement and went on a trip. Because: "Life begins at 66", as Udo Jürgens once sang - but in the case of Hermann K., it ends uncomfortably for the time being.

The former top manager from Graz is said to have enjoyed not only summer, sand and palm trees in the vacation paradise - but also the "whiteness" that (supposedly) makes you really happy, turns nights into days and 08/15 parties into mega shows.

Allegedly supplied others with substances
The Styrian bundle of energy - a welcome guest as a top lawyer on discussion panels - is said to have not only made himself happy, but also supplied others with mind-expanding substances.

Not the best idea in the drug stronghold of Mexico. The cartels have their eyes everywhere: consumption is tolerated, sale or even smuggling ends - in the best case not with an execution - but in prison. Herrmann K. is in one of them.

He is said to have been caught with kilos of cocaine after his retirement last summer. Acquaintances report that the family man was thrown into a Mexican dungeon cell with dozens of other prisoners. The hygienic and social conditions are said not to be the best.

The Austrian embassy in Mexico has been in contact with the man concerned since the arrest became known.

Aus dem Außenministerium

It is still unclear exactly what the 66-year-old is accused of. Initially it was said that drugs were being smuggled, but now there is talk that he has confessed to smuggling.

"He is doing well under the circumstances"
In any case, the Foreign Ministry is aware of the case. "The Austrian embassy in Mexico has been in constant contact with the person concerned and his relatives as well as with the local authorities since the arrest became known," it said in response to a Krone inquiry. Hermann K. is "doing well under the circumstances".

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

