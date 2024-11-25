Once again, Altach is calling for perseverance

"It's an unpleasant situation. You have to get through it. We will win games again. We know that the team fits," said sporting director Roland Kirchler on the Sky microphone. "We had two chances that could have given us the lead. We didn't manage it. Like every week, a ball slipped through towards the end and then our opponents were the smiling winners. It's not cool, of course, but nonetheless the sun will rise tomorrow and life will go on," analyzed coach Fabio Ingolitsch. "The game could have gone either way," said striker Lukas Fridrikas. Managing director Christoph Längle sees the situation as follows: "I do think that the performances in the last four games were appealing. We never dropped off and often didn't need much to win points."