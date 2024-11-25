Nothing new in the west
Once again, Altach is calling for perseverance
Six games have now been played since the departure of Joachim Standfest as coach. Altach have picked up a single point in all of them. The path is currently clearly pointing towards relegation to the 2nd division. Nevertheless, the situation is being glossed over in Rheindorf.
"It's an unpleasant situation. You have to get through it. We will win games again. We know that the team fits," said sporting director Roland Kirchler on the Sky microphone. "We had two chances that could have given us the lead. We didn't manage it. Like every week, a ball slipped through towards the end and then our opponents were the smiling winners. It's not cool, of course, but nonetheless the sun will rise tomorrow and life will go on," analyzed coach Fabio Ingolitsch. "The game could have gone either way," said striker Lukas Fridrikas. Managing director Christoph Längle sees the situation as follows: "I do think that the performances in the last four games were appealing. We never dropped off and often didn't need much to win points."
The numbers speak for themselves
That sounds like collective slogans of perseverance in a situation that has become extremely unpleasant. The facts from the Wolfsberg game speak a different language. More possession for the Carinthians, 12:4 shots on goal in favor of the Kühbauer team - and two more goals conceded in the last quarter of an hour of the game. The Rheindörflers conceded a total of eight in this decisive phase of the game.
Altach brought on five new players for WAC, but only youngster Erkin Yalcin showed great commitment in his few minutes on the pitch. Substitute Oliver Strunz missed - not for the first time - a "hundred" from close range to make it 1-0.
Kühbauer's jokers are effective, Altach's are not
Kühbauer brought three substitutes into the game - with success. Thomas Sabitzer set up both goals, Emmanuel Agyeman made it 1-0 and Erik Kojzek scored the second WAC goal. In contrast, the Altach substitutes Strunz, Gugganig, Lukacevic and Kronberger looked like orphans. In addition, Djawal Kaiba, brought back from Bregenz, who impressed in the test match against Wil and - according to Ingolitsch - also in training, spent 90 minutes on the substitutes' bench. This also caused the annoyance of Altach's cooperation partner, who could have used Kaiba very well in Ried.
What follows in 2024 are two tough opponents: Sturm at home and Austria Vienna away. Winning points would be a Christmas miracle.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
