5000 transports and new location in Deutsch-Wagram

"We are used where paramedics don't need to be present," explains Jutta Kellner from the Red Cross, which operates the health cab. Examples include patients who are unable to walk and cannot travel by public transport. In the past, the ambulance often had to be called out where this was not actually necessary - a cost factor, according to Kellner: "There are regions where these services are already offered by qualified companies - but we have looked for those places on the map where the service is not yet so dense."