Russell also shines off the track in Vegas

They're already looking smart - he in a dark blue pinstripe, she in a bright red trouser suit. George and Carmen strolled past the dozens of photographers in this style on Sunday after the victorious race next to the race track. Needless to say, they also had sheer joy with the dream couple of Formula 1, as Russell and Montero Mundt like to be called. "What a great way to end the weekend," wrote Montero Mundt and congratulated her sweetheart on Instagram: "Well done, my darling!" Yes, even Tommy Hilfiger didn't miss the opportunity to showcase the two young men on the company's Insta account and congratulate Russell on his victory. No wonder, the Brit models for the fashion label.