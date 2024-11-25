With queen of hearts
Russell also shines off the track in Vegas
George Russell didn't just shine on the racetrack in Las Vegas at the weekend - thanks to and with his girlfriend Carmen Montero Mundt, he also shone off the track.
They're already looking smart - he in a dark blue pinstripe, she in a bright red trouser suit. George and Carmen strolled past the dozens of photographers in this style on Sunday after the victorious race next to the race track. Needless to say, they also had sheer joy with the dream couple of Formula 1, as Russell and Montero Mundt like to be called. "What a great way to end the weekend," wrote Montero Mundt and congratulated her sweetheart on Instagram: "Well done, my darling!" Yes, even Tommy Hilfiger didn't miss the opportunity to showcase the two young men on the company's Insta account and congratulate Russell on his victory. No wonder, the Brit models for the fashion label.
A couple since 2020
Russell and Montero Mundt have been a couple since 2020. She, like him 26 years young, is Spanish by birth but has lived in Spain for many years. Equipped with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, she works in the financial sector. She can always be seen at Russell's side. The two like to appear in public together - as they did at the weekend in Las Vegas.
The energy of his lady love seems to have been a positive one: Russell won his second race of the season on Sunday. The Mercedes driver triumphed ahead of his team-mate Lewis Hamilton. The 39-year-old veteran, who will be driving for Ferrari next season, put in a magnificent race to catch up and, from 10th on the grid, only had Russell ahead of him at the end. However, there was no real duel between the Silver Arrows on the track.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.