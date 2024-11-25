Feller: “Great effort for a single race”

The fact that Gurgl and Sölden - both World Cup venues are part of the municipality of Sölden - are considering a joint double weekend has met with widespread approval. Even the most successful female athlete of all time has something to gain from the idea. "It would be ideal," said Shiffrin, knowing that the Gurgl races would have been extremely shaky if they had been scheduled earlier due to the snow situation. "The season should start later and possibly end later. I know it's easier said than done. But maybe there are some ways to organize it so that we can keep the race, but also make the trips physically and ecologically more sensible."