But Hang suits him
Feller: “Great effort for a single race”
The Ski World Cup has covered almost 5000 kilometers as the crow flies with the first three stops of the new season. After the traditional kick-off in Sölden, the entourage traveled to Levi in Finland and from there back to the Tyrolean Ötztal in Gurgl. Now the North American races are coming up, which means that some of the ski aces are collecting more air miles early in the season. It seems grotesque that giant slalom skiers like Manuel Feller have to cross the pond for a single race.
As if Sunday hadn't been bad enough, the outlook for Feller was not very encouraging at first. After giant slalom training at home, it was "unfortunately off to America", Feller reminded us after his slalom finish in Gurgl. "A big effort for one race." At least he knows that he can be very fast in Beaver Creek. "It's a slope that suits me. Maybe the giant slalom is a change that fits in well."
Shiffrin pleads for Ötztal double
For Mikaela Shiffrin, Saturday's winner in Gurgl, there are a few more races on the program on her home continent. However, the US athlete doesn't like the travel plan for the start of the season. "My honest opinion is that it's challenging to be in Sölden, then Levi, then back in Gurgl and then Killington. It's really hard on the body and the mind."
The fact that Gurgl and Sölden - both World Cup venues are part of the municipality of Sölden - are considering a joint double weekend has met with widespread approval. Even the most successful female athlete of all time has something to gain from the idea. "It would be ideal," said Shiffrin, knowing that the Gurgl races would have been extremely shaky if they had been scheduled earlier due to the snow situation. "The season should start later and possibly end later. I know it's easier said than done. But maybe there are some ways to organize it so that we can keep the race, but also make the trips physically and ecologically more sensible."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
