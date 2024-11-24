"Makes me very sad"

Green Party leader Sandra Krautwaschl did not come to the polling station for the projection, and the "veteran" MP Lambert Schönleitner reportedly did not come to Graz at all. The Deputy Mayor of Graz, Judith Schwentner, bravely held her ground in the front row, while Olga Voglauer, a member of the National Council, traveled from Vienna. "Although the result was predicted to a certain extent, the fact that it's actually the way it is now makes me very sad," commented Schwentner on the provisional outcome of the election.