Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Next rebuff

Greens: “

Nachrichten
24.11.2024 17:21

It hurts: from 12.1 percent of the vote in the last Styrian state election to 6.2 percent - the Greens fell hard again on Sunday. "That hurts, the result is bitter," said regional managing director Timon Scheurer in an initial reaction.

0 Kommentare

"It's great that you all came, let's get through it together. Let's see how we can help and support each other". Timon Scheurer, Green Party regional manager in Styria, probably had something of a premonition. Because he said the above quote in Graz's Lendhafen, the Green polling station, half an hour before the first official projections were shown on the screens.

Zitat Icon

Unfortunately, the polls were right. Our last hope now rests on Graz - but we no longer need to hope for miracles.

Judith Schwentner, Vizebürgermeisterin von Graz

When the first results finally arrived shortly after 4 p.m., the mood didn't get any better: nobody had expected the votes to be halved after all, and the loudest murmur went through the room when the FPÖ result was announced. The champagne glasses remained untouched.

"Makes me very sad"
Green Party leader Sandra Krautwaschl did not come to the polling station for the projection, and the "veteran" MP Lambert Schönleitner reportedly did not come to Graz at all. The Deputy Mayor of Graz, Judith Schwentner, bravely held her ground in the front row, while Olga Voglauer, a member of the National Council, traveled from Vienna. "Although the result was predicted to a certain extent, the fact that it's actually the way it is now makes me very sad," commented Schwentner on the provisional outcome of the election.

She intends to stick to her course in Graz undeterred: "We will continue on the path we have taken together with the KPÖ."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Barbara Winkler
Barbara Winkler
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf