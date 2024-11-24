Next rebuff
It hurts: from 12.1 percent of the vote in the last Styrian state election to 6.2 percent - the Greens fell hard again on Sunday. "That hurts, the result is bitter," said regional managing director Timon Scheurer in an initial reaction.
"It's great that you all came, let's get through it together. Let's see how we can help and support each other". Timon Scheurer, Green Party regional manager in Styria, probably had something of a premonition. Because he said the above quote in Graz's Lendhafen, the Green polling station, half an hour before the first official projections were shown on the screens.
Unfortunately, the polls were right. Our last hope now rests on Graz - but we no longer need to hope for miracles.
Judith Schwentner, Vizebürgermeisterin von Graz
When the first results finally arrived shortly after 4 p.m., the mood didn't get any better: nobody had expected the votes to be halved after all, and the loudest murmur went through the room when the FPÖ result was announced. The champagne glasses remained untouched.
"Makes me very sad"
Green Party leader Sandra Krautwaschl did not come to the polling station for the projection, and the "veteran" MP Lambert Schönleitner reportedly did not come to Graz at all. The Deputy Mayor of Graz, Judith Schwentner, bravely held her ground in the front row, while Olga Voglauer, a member of the National Council, traveled from Vienna. "Although the result was predicted to a certain extent, the fact that it's actually the way it is now makes me very sad," commented Schwentner on the provisional outcome of the election.
She intends to stick to her course in Graz undeterred: "We will continue on the path we have taken together with the KPÖ."
