All colleagues stick together after accidental death

Cohesion among colleagues

It quickly became clear that all colleagues wanted to help the employee, who was known to be reliable and cheerful. Instead of toasting together at the Christmas party, they decided to donate the money earmarked for this purpose to the widower and his children. The amount is even to be doubled by the management. The couple had moved from Bosnia to Ostermiething around two years ago with their son (11) and daughter (13) and were considered hard-working and well integrated.