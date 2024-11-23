Mother in an accident
All colleagues stick together after accidental death
The husband found out about his wife's fatal accident at his workplace. Now all his colleagues are helping together to support the widower and his two children. The Christmas party was foregone and the money donated.
It is probably one of the worst horror stories: Suddenly, police officers are at the door, delivering the news of a loved one's death. This is what happened on Friday morning at a company in Hochburg-Ach. As so often before, an employee was standing at his workplace at a sorting machine when emergency services arrived at the company.
Police delivered horror news
He was asked to go to a quiet room, then came the shock: the police informed the man with a crisis intervention team that his wife had died in an accident. She had lost control of her car on the snow-covered Weilharter Landesstraße in Tarsdorf early on Friday morning and crashed into two trees as a result. The vehicle was completely destroyed in the collision and the emergency doctor was unable to save the life of the mother of two (33) despite all efforts.
Cohesion among colleagues
It quickly became clear that all colleagues wanted to help the employee, who was known to be reliable and cheerful. Instead of toasting together at the Christmas party, they decided to donate the money earmarked for this purpose to the widower and his children. The amount is even to be doubled by the management. The couple had moved from Bosnia to Ostermiething around two years ago with their son (11) and daughter (13) and were considered hard-working and well integrated.
Difficult road conditions
Due to the wintry road conditions, another car skidded off the road just 50 meters from the scene of the fatal accident on the same day. Fortunately, this accident is likely to have resulted in only minor damage.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
