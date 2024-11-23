Energy cost explosion hits pensioners

Energy companies must also take responsibility

In view of the millions in profits made by the energy companies - according to official figures, the energy suppliers made a combined profit of over four billion euros in the previous year - Kostelka believes it should also be discussed whether such an increase in grid fees should not be paid for from the profits of the energy supply companies themselves, which are ultimately generated by consumers anyway. Kostelka: "Regardless of whether it is still the 'old' or already the new federal government - action must be taken quickly. A solution is needed so that Austrian households are not confronted with horrendously high energy bills in 2025!"