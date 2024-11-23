Hundreds of euros more
Energy cost explosion hits pensioners
At the end of the year, the so-called "electricity price brake" will expire and at the same time, grid operators will increase grid fees for electricity by an average of 23.1 percent and for gas by 16.6 percent. Household energy bills can therefore increase by several hundred euros per year.
The Austrian Pensioners' Association is now calling for a swift solution. Specifically, it proposes that the energy companies, which are making high profits, should also be held more accountable and not have consumers pay for everything.
End of the electricity price brake
"The subsidies that were intended to mitigate the enormous increases in electricity and gas prices for consumers will expire at the end of 2024: the electricity price brake, as well as the reduction in levies on electricity and natural gas. In addition, the renewable energy subsidy suspended for 2022, 2023 and 2024 and the flat-rate renewable energy subsidy will be reinstated. If politicians do not intervene quickly, all of this could lead to a real explosion in household energy costs," emphasizes Peter Kostelka, President of the Austrian Pensioners' Association, which has close ties with the SPÖ.
Energy companies must also take responsibility
In view of the millions in profits made by the energy companies - according to official figures, the energy suppliers made a combined profit of over four billion euros in the previous year - Kostelka believes it should also be discussed whether such an increase in grid fees should not be paid for from the profits of the energy supply companies themselves, which are ultimately generated by consumers anyway. Kostelka: "Regardless of whether it is still the 'old' or already the new federal government - action must be taken quickly. A solution is needed so that Austrian households are not confronted with horrendously high energy bills in 2025!"
Switching supplier only possible online - that excludes many people
Kostelka is also critical of the following situation: "Energy experts are currently advising households to compare their individual electricity and gas prices and tariffs and to switch energy provider if necessary. This is being communicated as "very simple". "But it's not, because tariff comparisons and switching providers are de facto only possible online on comparison portals or via the e-control website," criticizes Kostelka, "because many people - including many older people who are particularly affected by the high prices - are excluded here."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.