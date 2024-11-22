Program for 2025
Styriarte turns 40 and celebrates Styrian sound spaces
In 2025, Styriarte celebrates its 40th birthday and dedicates itself to exploring all the wonderful concert halls that Styria has to offer under the festival motto "Space & Sound" from June 19 to July 20.
From the Planetensaal in Schloss Eggenberg to the parish church in Stainz and from Palais Attems to the List-Halle: the Styriarte Festival has impressively demonstrated in its 40-year history just how wide the range of Styrian halls is in which you can have a sonorous experience. "For our anniversary next year, we want to illuminate these sound spaces musically with special projects," says Artistic Director Mathis Huber at the program presentation.
"Patrons of great composers"
From June 19 to July 20, a colorful series of concerts and events has been planned under the motto "Space & Sound": One focus - a festival within a festival, so to speak - has been planned around Eggenberg Palace and its historical lords: "The Eggenbergs may not have existed for long, but they were patrons of great composers during this time," says Huber.
At the Styriarte 2025, for example, you can experience the opera jewel "Das verwunschene Glück" by Antonio Draghi, which he composed for the pompous wedding of Emperor Leopold I in Eggenberg in 1673. Heinrich Schütz's "Cantiones Sacrae", Pierre Gaultier's "Römisches Lautenbuch" and Heinrich Ignaz Fraz Biber's "Rosenkranz-Sonaten" would probably never have been written without the support of Eggenbergers - all of these works can be found in the program for 2025.
Musical tour through Styria
But the Styriarte doesn't just want to score points with the Eggenbergers: For example, in the List-Halle, which, according to Huber, "would probably not exist without the Styriarte and Nikolaus Harnoncourt", Thomas Zehetmaier, the musician who played the first Styriarte concert in the founding year of 1985, will take to the stage. The List Hall will also be home to a Renaissance program by the Kings Singers, an Austropop evening with Eddie Luis and "Fire of the Muses" with Jordi Savall.
The Stefaniensaal in Graz will host Beethoven's "Ninth", Palais Attems will host new episodes of the "Attems Saga", Vorau will host "Between Heaven and Earth", Michael Hofstetter will conduct Haydn's "Theresienmesse" in the Stainz parish church and Terry Wey and Ulfried Staber will perform a 40-voice work together in the Graz Mausoleum. And with the "Kinderzimmer" program, many exciting projects have also been planned for the little ones.
A total of 37 projects with a total of 56 performances are planned for the coming year. All information can be found online, tickets are available now.
