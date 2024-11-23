Vorteilswelt
Flood of complaints

How a cemetery broke the camel’s back

Nachrichten
23.11.2024 11:00

The pre-election rhetoric is also getting louder in Hollabrunn. Whether misunderstanding or deliberate disinformation: in any case, the leader of the citizens' list Wolfgang Scharinger has now ended the quiet phase - the topic is the cemetery and financial matters. City boss Alfred Babinsky regrets the developments. But he also makes no secret of the fact that the fees will rise.

A grave mood is currently the order of the day in Hollabrunn politics: the reason for this is not only a financially rather unpleasant audit report from the state, but also a very indignant Citizens' List councillor - the financial factor also plays a role here: "Years ago, we '2nd class councillors', i.e. all those who do not belong to the ÖVP, had a special contract drawn up stating that we must always be informed about our committees," rages councillor and list leader Wolfgang Scharinger.

"ÖVP runs the show and doesn't keep us informed"
The politician, whose responsibilities include the cemetery, complained indignantly that this had not happened with the increase in costs for the coming period (quote: "Horrible fee increases are waiting for citizens everywhere!"). "They even ranked me first for the increase in cemetery fees," he said and resigned from his position. "Then they threatened to take away other areas of responsibility as well," Scharinger fumed. An audit report by the state - available to the "Krone" - also showed that the district town had "a horrendous deficit.

Finances 
We are more than three million in the red," says Scharinger. "Communication has obviously gone wrong here," regrets city boss Alfred Babinsky. He is taking over the department - but is still "somewhat disappointed". There will certainly have to be increases, he confirms to the "Krone".

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Andreas Leisser
Andreas Leisser
