LIVE from 5pm: Red Bull Salzburg against LASK!

Salzburg want to make a course correction after the international break. Three games without scoring a goal, only 4th place in the interim rankings - only the 3:1 in the Champions League at Feyenoord covered up the "Bulls'" miserable domestic performance. Today, in the home game against LASK, the old qualities should be on show again. The Linzers want to seize the moment in the battle for the top six.
"We've worked on that, that's clear!"
"It's clear that we have to improve. The lads know that," said Pep Lijnders ahead of the clash between fourth and seventh. The Salzburg coach's team is already eleven points behind Sturm Graz, while the runners-up have played two games less. However, a similar performance to the recent 2-0 defeat at Blau-Weiß Linz will see the gap to the champions widen.
Lijnders also publicly criticized the performance afterwards. In the past two weeks, 15 national team players were missing, but with a group of 13 or 14 players it was still possible to work well, the Dutchman reported. When asked about the fact that Salzburg failed to score a single goal against WAC (0-0), GAK (0-0) and Blau-Weiß, Lijnders said succinctly: "We worked on that, that's clear."
Both the head coach and captain Alexander Schlager noted that the focus was entirely on their own performance. There was talk of a reaction. The Champions League away game at German champions Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday is supposed to be out of the picture. "This game doesn't count at the moment. Now the LASK is waiting. I also feel that in the team," said Lijnders. He is now also missing Maurits Kjaergaard long-term. After an ankle operation, the Dane is expected back in around three months.
Linzers beat Salzburg twice in pre-season
LASK lost 1:7 in Wals-Siezenheim in the last round of the pre-season in a game of little significance for the Athletiker. Before that, they took all three points against the former series champions twice (1:0/a, 3:1/h). Markus Schopp now warned of a very motivated opponent. "We can expect a team that is out to make up points," explained the visitors' head coach. He was still in charge of Hartberg when they drew 1-0 in their first clash of the season. Salzburg were in much better form then than they have been recently.
It goes without saying that Schopp expected a difficult performance for his team. Nevertheless: "It's important for us to go there with the clear conviction that we can pick up three points. We will need that energy." An away win would see LASK leapfrog Salzburg and set themselves up for their next international appearance. Next Thursday, Robert Zulj and Co. travel to Borac Banja Luka in the Conference League. A win in Bosnia is a must with a view to their promotion prospects after three winless performances to date.
