LIVE from 5pm: Red Bull Salzburg against LASK!

Linzers beat Salzburg twice in pre-season

LASK lost 1:7 in Wals-Siezenheim in the last round of the pre-season in a game of little significance for the Athletiker. Before that, they took all three points against the former series champions twice (1:0/a, 3:1/h). Markus Schopp now warned of a very motivated opponent. "We can expect a team that is out to make up points," explained the visitors' head coach. He was still in charge of Hartberg when they drew 1-0 in their first clash of the season. Salzburg were in much better form then than they have been recently.