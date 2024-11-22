Fee increase
What will be more expensive for Wolfsberg residents in future
Heated political discussions about increasing cemetery, waste and water charges over the next three years.
Stadtwerke Wolfsberg has not recalculated waste, water and cemetery fees since 2019, but an increase has now been decided at the last municipal council meeting: Wolfsberg residents will have to pay around 11% more for waste provision and disposal by 2027, and as much as 62% more for biogenic waste. Cemetery fees will first rise by 45 percent (2025), then by 19 percent (2026) and finally by 16 percent (2027).
While water connections and sewerage will not become more expensive, the water usage fee will gradually increase from 1.55 euros per cubic meter to 2.58 euros by 2027. The water supply fee, which has not increased since 2016, will also be adjusted at intervals; by 2027, it will increase by just over 40 percent.
Only the FPÖ voted against
"Of course, I would prefer it if there were no increases, but they are necessary," said Deputy Mayor Alexander Radl (SPÖ), defending the measures: "I am aware that it is a burden for the citizens, but it is about ensuring security of supply in the future."
Councillor Marion Schuhai (ÖVP) calculated: "One cubic meter of water will cost 2.31 euros next year. If we had to buy it in bottles, the cheapest option would cost 260 euros." Only the FPÖ voted against the increase: "We reject the increase in charges because money is being taken from the healthy areas of the municipal utility to finance loss-making operations," said Councillor Isabella Theuermann.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
