What will be more expensive for Wolfsberg residents in future

Stadtwerke Wolfsberg has not recalculated waste, water and cemetery fees since 2019, but an increase has now been decided at the last municipal council meeting: Wolfsberg residents will have to pay around 11% more for waste provision and disposal by 2027, and as much as 62% more for biogenic waste. Cemetery fees will first rise by 45 percent (2025), then by 19 percent (2026) and finally by 16 percent (2027).