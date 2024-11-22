Body Count: Relentless and merciless

The same goal in mind

After a career in the music business spanning almost four decades, they have long since stopped letting this throw them off their stride and are instead enjoying the fact that they seem to have reached the pinnacle of their existence. "We also like to surround ourselves with young and hungry people who push us as a team," says Ernie C, "and we're also good friends. Ice-T and I have been best buddies for almost 50 years, so any potential sources of danger have long since been dealt with. We are different, of course, but we have the same goals in mind and never really argue." A career like this also brings back memories. Body Count used to choose their support bands themselves. Rage Against The Machine and Stone Temple Pilots used to open their concerts. "Then they all became more famous and richer than us," laughs the guitarist, "just play in front of Body Count and you end up in the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. That was a common joke with us."