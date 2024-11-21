Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Sex with 17-year-old girl

Report on Trump’s preferred minister withheld

Nachrichten
21.11.2024 15:16

An ethics committee is withholding the report on the allegations against Donald Trump's preferred justice minister. The chairman of the US House of Representatives said that there was no consent to publish it. Matt Gaetz (42) is accused, among other things, of having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl.

0 Kommentare

The incident is said to have taken place at a drug party in 2017, which the politician denies. Other allegations include illegal drug use, using campaign funds for private purposes and other professional misconduct (see video above). For four years, an ethics committee had been investigating the possibly illegal actions of Matt Gaetz, who was nominated as Attorney General.

While some leading Republicans want to prevent the report from being published, other MPs from both parties are calling for the results of the investigation to be released, at least to the US Senate. The Senate decides whether someone can become a cabinet member or not.

The Republican Matt Gaetz (Bild: ASSOCIATED PRESS)
The Republican Matt Gaetz
(Bild: ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Does the Senate have to agree?
Gaetz was first elected to the US House of Representatives in 2016 and was able to defend his seat in the election in early November. Shortly after his nomination as Attorney General, however, the 42-year-old resigned from his seat as a member of the House of Representatives and the ethics committee's investigation into him was dropped.

It is questionable whether he will get the green light from the Senate. In an open letter to the FBI, the ranking Democrat on the Judiciary Committee demanded access to files from investigations into allegations of "sex trafficking of minors", arguing that this was necessary in order to thoroughly investigate the "serious allegations".

However, Trump has already announced that cabinet members could be appointed during recesses in order to bypass the chamber. Gaetz is considered an ultra-right hardliner and has defended the US President-elect in his various criminal proceedings.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf