Sex with 17-year-old girl
Report on Trump’s preferred minister withheld
An ethics committee is withholding the report on the allegations against Donald Trump's preferred justice minister. The chairman of the US House of Representatives said that there was no consent to publish it. Matt Gaetz (42) is accused, among other things, of having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl.
The incident is said to have taken place at a drug party in 2017, which the politician denies. Other allegations include illegal drug use, using campaign funds for private purposes and other professional misconduct (see video above). For four years, an ethics committee had been investigating the possibly illegal actions of Matt Gaetz, who was nominated as Attorney General.
While some leading Republicans want to prevent the report from being published, other MPs from both parties are calling for the results of the investigation to be released, at least to the US Senate. The Senate decides whether someone can become a cabinet member or not.
Does the Senate have to agree?
Gaetz was first elected to the US House of Representatives in 2016 and was able to defend his seat in the election in early November. Shortly after his nomination as Attorney General, however, the 42-year-old resigned from his seat as a member of the House of Representatives and the ethics committee's investigation into him was dropped.
It is questionable whether he will get the green light from the Senate. In an open letter to the FBI, the ranking Democrat on the Judiciary Committee demanded access to files from investigations into allegations of "sex trafficking of minors", arguing that this was necessary in order to thoroughly investigate the "serious allegations".
However, Trump has already announced that cabinet members could be appointed during recesses in order to bypass the chamber. Gaetz is considered an ultra-right hardliner and has defended the US President-elect in his various criminal proceedings.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.