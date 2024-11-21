Vorteilswelt
Ahead of clash with former club

Salzburg’s Schlager takes the team to task

21.11.2024 14:41

Red Bull Salzburg want to show a different face again after the international break. Alexander Schlager called the team to account ahead of the home game against LASK on Saturday (5pm/live in the sportkrone.at ticker).

Two weeks ago, the team put in a more than poor performance in the 2-0 defeat at Blau-Weiß Linz, which was "unacceptable" for coach Pep Lijnders. Schlager promised two days before the game against Linz: "It's now about taking responsibility."

Pep Lijnders (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Pep Lijnders
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

Salzburg withdrew 15 players for international duty, the last of whom only returned to Taxham on Thursday. Schlager was also with the ÖFB team. As one of the few experienced players in the squad, the goalkeeper wants to initiate the turnaround. Lijnders' words were very clear - now a reaction is to follow. "We can show that we want to win games. We are very aware that we have a responsibility to make things happen on the pitch," said Schlager. The 28-year-old added that it was a matter of "getting a lot of passion on the pitch, playing aggressively and taking the stadium with us".

The former LASK keeper ("It will always be a special game") hoped for cohesion in the Salzburg team. The "Bulls" are currently eleven points behind leaders Sturm Graz in fourth place with two fewer matches played. It is obvious that their rivals are sensing a weak phase at the former serial champions. "Every other team naturally tries to take advantage of this phase when they play against us," said Schlager.

"There's no need to get hectic"
On Saturday, they must therefore try to get the game on their side from the very first second. Schlager does not want to create a mood of crisis. "There's no need to get hectic, that's part of life. In the end, we will hopefully say that this has made us stronger as a group."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
