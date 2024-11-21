Salzburg’s Schlager takes the team to task

Salzburg withdrew 15 players for international duty, the last of whom only returned to Taxham on Thursday. Schlager was also with the ÖFB team. As one of the few experienced players in the squad, the goalkeeper wants to initiate the turnaround. Lijnders' words were very clear - now a reaction is to follow. "We can show that we want to win games. We are very aware that we have a responsibility to make things happen on the pitch," said Schlager. The 28-year-old added that it was a matter of "getting a lot of passion on the pitch, playing aggressively and taking the stadium with us".