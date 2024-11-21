Agreement or departure? ÖFB showdown on Friday

According to APA information, an offer of amicable separation was made to both, which was not accepted, whereupon the dismissals were put into effect. However, the threat of Neuhold's departure has caused Rangnick and the team players to rise to the barricades, increasing the pressure on Mitterdorfer massively with their statements in recent days. Rangnick, for example, spoke of "no relationship at all" with the president. Further long-term cooperation between the two is likely to be difficult or even impossible, and Rangnick has the upper hand as he has the backing of large sections of the public.