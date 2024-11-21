Fans are delighted
Schweighöfer & O. Fee show themselves more intimate than ever
These pictures are currently causing a lot of excitement. No wonder, Matthias Schweighöfer and Ruby O. Fee are looking more intimate than ever in a magazine shoot!
Even the cover of "Icon" magazine has it all. Ruby O. Fee can be seen stark naked on the cover photo, wrapped up in her boyfriend's jacket. And the inside of the magazine is also spicy, as the photo series that the 28-year-old actress published on Instagram proves.
Intimate shots
Among other things, Schweighöfer and his beautiful girlfriend were photographed in bed. Another motif shows the two actors' naked hips. Others show the two of them in their underwear.
In each of the shots, the focus is also on the jewelry worn by the couple. Not for nothing does this come from Tiffany & Co. After all, Schweighöfer and O. Fee are the luxury label's brand ambassadors.
Fans are thrilled
These very intimate photos have gone down extremely well with fans. "I love all the pictures so, so much! The details are so beautiful and very, very aesthetic," enthused one Insta follower of O. Fee.
And the celebrities also reacted enthusiastically to the shoot. "Wow", wrote Lena Gercke simply in the comments, while Stefanie Giesinger sent a flame emoji.
Ruby O. Fee and Matthias Schweighöfer have been a couple for five years. In the past, the two have always been open about their relationship, including talking about going to couples' therapy together.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
