Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Tuifly, Condor &amp; Co.

Global air traffic clearly misses climate targets

Nachrichten
21.11.2024 14:31

According to a study, global passenger air traffic has clearly missed the climate targets. Lufthansa, Condor and Tuifly in particular have fallen behind. 

0 Kommentare

However, most airlines have hardly succeeded in reducing kerosene consumption and thus mitigating CO2 emissions and other environmental damage such as contrails, according to an airline ranking presented by the environmental organization "Atmosfair" at the climate conference in Baku.

According to this ranking, international passenger airlines only improved their CO2 efficiency by just under six percent in 2023 compared to the pre-corona year 2019, which corresponds to around 1.4 percent per year.

However, with air traffic continuing to grow, four percent is needed every year to achieve the climate targets agreed in Paris.

Even the climate targets of the civil aviation organization ICAO of two percent per year, which the environmental organization considers insufficient, have not been achieved.

Sustainably produced fuels hardly ever used
In addition, airlines have made little progress in modernizing their fleets, even though modern engines can reduce kerosene consumption by up to 30 percent. This is due to delivery problems at the two dominant manufacturers Boeing and Airbus.

  • Airlines with a comparatively old fleet therefore fell down the rankings, such as the core company of the Lufthansa Group, which dropped from 66th place in 2019 to 97th.
  • Condor fell from ninth to 36th place and Tuifly from fourth to 14th.
  • The most favorable efficiency scores were achieved by Tuifly Netherlands and Starlux , an airline from Taiwan with brand-new aircraft that was only founded in 2018.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf