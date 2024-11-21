After Trump's victory
Village sells off houses to disappointed US voters
The disappointment of many US citizens over the outcome of the election is so great that many are now actually considering leaving the country. The small Italian community of Olloai, which became famous for selling houses for the symbolic price of 1 euro, is also feeling the effects of this and is experiencing a veritable rush of inquiries from the States.
"Are you tired of global politics? It's time to plan your European sojourn in the paradise of Sardinia," reads the website of the community of 1,700 inhabitants in English.
The mayor of the Sardinian municipality, Francesco Columbu, explained that the website liveinollolai.com was set up specifically "to meet the resettlement needs of US citizens after the election". Columbu thus wants to tackle the problem of depopulation and rehabilitate abandoned houses.
Success exceeds the mayor's expectations
The success of the initiative has exceeded the mayor's expectations. "Within 24 hours, we received 30,000 inquiries from people in the USA who were interested in the 1-euro houses. Our website was visited by 150,000 people," said the mayor, according to media reports.
Tempting offer with prerequisites
Ollolai in the heart of the island began renting out houses at a symbolic price of one euro a few years ago. Around 30 houses are available, as well as commercial premises. The initiative is aimed at Italians and buyers from abroad.
The prerequisite is a willingness to relocate to the municipality, but also proof of a life project in Ollolai, which will be verified during an interview. The incentive will be granted for five years, after which the rental costs will be subject to standard market rules, but will not exceed around 250 euros per month.
Local chief struggles withpopulationdecline
The aim is to provide an immediate response to the problem of demographic decline, also with the help of state and regional initiatives aimed at encouraging people to stay in the villages. Mayor Columbu emphasized that the aim is to help people discover the other side of Sardinia, the inland areas, the archaeology and the immense cultural heritage.
The characteristics of the village, which looks back on a 1000-year history, include the longevity of the population with several centenarians, as well as the untouched forests and meadows.
Previously popular mainly with the French and British
Ollolai already has experience of selling properties at bargain prices. In the first phase of the project, 30 houses have already been allocated at the symbolic price of one euro and are now being restored.
"Our initiative has aroused a lot of interest, especially from the French and British. We have also received expressions of interest from Norway," reports Michele Cadeddu, head of the cooperative, which is developing the one-euro house project on behalf of the municipality of Ollolai.
