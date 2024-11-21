Breathe a sigh of relief! Hartberg’s stadium is being “spruced up”

The building permit for the modernization is expected to be issued in January. Once all the preliminary work and tenders have been completed, the plan is to start the renovation work after the end of the 2024/25 season. The stadium in Hartberg is not only home to the TSV professionals, but is also used by six schools with sports focus classes. In total, almost 3,000 pupils will benefit from the renovation of this central infrastructure, including around 300 Hartberg Juniors and around 120 academy players. Despite this measure, the current situation with Hartberg's three training pitches next to the stadium remains unaffected for the time being.