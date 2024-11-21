Package worth millions
Breathe a sigh of relief! Hartberg’s stadium is being “spruced up”
Bundesliga soccer club Hartberg can breathe a sigh of relief! There has long been talk of a possible new stadium being built in Eastern Styria because of the old-fashioned Profertil Arena - now there is at least an approved renovation at the current location. But it's a (financially) respectable one.
The clock has already ticked - loudly! Because from the 2025/2026 season, new licensing criteria, i.e. requirements for clubs, will apply in the Bundesliga. These also include "tightening up" when it comes to stadium infrastructure, for example. The mobile stands currently used in the Profertil Arena will no longer be permitted.
All attempts to build a new stadium at a different location in Hartberg (near the freeway) have so far come to nothing - most recently, commitments for a necessary conversion at the current stadium location have also been delayed. However, shortly before the Styrian state elections, the state government has now given the green light. And is promising TSV Hartberg millions in funding.
"Major challenges can only be overcome by working together and I am therefore delighted that we have found a solution together for TSV Hartberg. We all know that the Bundesliga license is crucial: what Hartberg has achieved in terms of sport must not be allowed to fail because of the stadium infrastructure," emphasized Governor Christopher Drexler. The costs for the modernization of the stadium are estimated at around eleven million euros, of which around nine million will be borne by the state.
The building permit for the modernization is expected to be issued in January. Once all the preliminary work and tenders have been completed, the plan is to start the renovation work after the end of the 2024/25 season. The stadium in Hartberg is not only home to the TSV professionals, but is also used by six schools with sports focus classes. In total, almost 3,000 pupils will benefit from the renovation of this central infrastructure, including around 300 Hartberg Juniors and around 120 academy players. Despite this measure, the current situation with Hartberg's three training pitches next to the stadium remains unaffected for the time being.
Major economic factor
"Over the past 6.5 years, we have impressively demonstrated what can be achieved with hard, good work, even with a small club. We have developed into a significant, major economic factor in the Eastern Styria region. Together with the city of Hartberg, we are already working intensively on the planning and preparation phase for the conversion of the current location, so that the infrastructure here is also suitable for the Bundesliga in good time," says TSV chairman Erich Korherr.
