After Trump’s victory: stars flee to England

Star and Medal of Freedom

DeGeneres has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor in the United States, in 2016. After the end of her talk show career, DeGeneres is now reorienting herself. "I think she's such a brilliant actress and stand-up comedian that she doesn't need this show for her creativity," her wife de Rossi told the New York Times. "There are other things she could be tackling."