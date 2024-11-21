Bye bye, Sussexes!
After Trump’s victory: stars flee to England
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have lost two very prominent neighbors due to Donald Trump's election victory. Ellen DeGeneres and her wife and Portia de Rossi packed their bags and moved to the UK straight after the US election.
According to media reports, the well-known US talk show host, comedian and actress Ellen DeGeneres has left the United States in a hurry and moved to rural England. The 66-year-old, who became internationally famous for her award-winning "Ellen DeGeneres Show", is apparently planning to stay in the UK permanently.
Together with her wife, 51-year-old actress Portia de Rossi, DeGeneres has reportedly found a new home in the Cotswolds, a picturesque region in the southwest of England. The area, around 160 kilometers from London, is known for its tranquil countryside and its popularity with celebrities looking to escape the hustle and bustle of the big city.
Goodbye, Sussexes!
Their current home in Montecito in California, where Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan also live with their children, is reportedly up for sale. Even before the US elections, the couple are said to have bought a house in the Cotswolds as a security measure so that they could "disappear from the USA" if the worst came to the worst.
The couple's chickens could now be looked after by the Sussexes, who once took in a "bullied" chicken from their neighbors that was no longer accepted by its flock after an injury.
Coming out and poisoned work culture
DeGeneres has not been on good terms with Hollywood for a long time anyway. In 2022, she discontinued her daily talk show after being accused of creating a hostile working atmosphere, for which she apologized. It was the opposite of what she actually stood for.
DeGeneres, who was born in the US state of Louisiana in 1958, has been on stage since the 1980s. She started out as a comedian and then got her first TV roles. In the 1990s, she made her breakthrough with the sitcom "Ellen". In it, she also addressed her own coming out as a homosexual woman. In 2003, she finally launched the daily NBC talk show "The Ellen DeGeneres Show".
"In the beginning, I wasn't allowed to say the word 'gay' on the show," the presenter recalled on her farewell to the show. Between 1997 and 2000, DeGeneres was together with actress Anne Heche, since 2004 she has been partnered with "Ally McBeal" actress Portia de Rossi, and the couple have been married since 2008.
Star and Medal of Freedom
DeGeneres has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor in the United States, in 2016. After the end of her talk show career, DeGeneres is now reorienting herself. "I think she's such a brilliant actress and stand-up comedian that she doesn't need this show for her creativity," her wife de Rossi told the New York Times. "There are other things she could be tackling."
