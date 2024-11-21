"Inspires me a lot"
Miley Cyrus talks about younger boyfriend for the first time
Would you have recognized her? You have to look twice (or read her name) to identify Miley Cyrus on the new cover of "Harper's Bazaar" magazine.
The 32-year-old is heavily made up, has her hair seemingly slicked back and is wearing a kind of leotard with gold-plated feathers.
Her message, which she later expresses: 'I've changed and I'm no longer the wild ex-child star I used to be!
Talks about her relationship for the first time
In the magazine, the singer also touches on the subject of her relationship with Maxx Morando, six years her junior, for the first time. She admits that the age difference is definitely an issue - in a purely positive sense for her.
According to Cyrus, the drummer in the band Liily "looks at life very differently" than she does: "He grew up with his own laptop, I had a PC that I had to share with my siblings. Whenever I don't know what we should do, he finds the answer on Reddit. For example, when it comes to training our dog."
Apart from that, she and the 26-year-old are very similar in one very important respect: "We both don't take life too seriously."
Cyrus revealed that she also collaborated with Morando on a song that appears on her new album: "He helped me write 'Something Beautiful'. I'm very good at collaborating with people I love. And Maxx inspires me so much."
Always measured against "old Miley"
Miley looks back on her eventful past and blames it on her childhood: "As a child star, you grow up to be a completely different adult than others do. That often prevented me from connecting with people later on."
This has since changed, "because I've grown up". Nevertheless, she is still measured and judged against the "old Miley". She laments that "other people find it very difficult to erase the image of me as I used to be from their minds".
Finally, the singer revealed what she hates most in life: "Being predictable!" She relates this to both her personal and professional life.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
